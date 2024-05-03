 Lara Dutta On Pay Disparity In Bollywood: 'If Women Are Lucky, They Get One-Tenth Of What Actors Are Paid'
Lara Dutta opens up about pay parity in the industry, and how wonderful women are molding that change in perception.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Lara Dutta |

Former beauty queen and actress Lara Dutta started her journey with pageants and made the country proud as she won the prestigious Miss World crown. Now, the beauty made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz, starring superstar Akshay Kumar. Since then there was no looking back for the gorgeous actresses.

Lara is currently busy promoting her upcoming drama series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. In an interview with Indian Express, the stunning actress spoke about pay parity in the industry. She feels that the women are considered lucky if they get one-tenth of what the male actors get. According to her, “We work as hard, if not harder, than most of our male counterparts in the business, but most women still get paid, if they are lucky, one-tenth of what the actor gets paid.”

She also added, “It’s in process and there are a lot of wonderful women that have been a part of molding that change in perception."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara will be also seen in Welcome To The Jungle, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, Suryast and Ramayana.

