Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 5 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Abuses Avinash, Salman Khan Schools Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 5, 2023 Weekend Ka Vaar episode begins with host Salman Khan welcoming the viewers & reminding them about the finale round the corner, raising anticipation among the audience.

Salman Khan Announces The First Finalist

He reveals the name of the first finalist, Abhishek Malhan, making it a moment of celebration for his fans.

Avinash & Abhishek's Clash

Abhishek Malhan confronts Avinash Sachdev about the impact of his actions on the ration in the house.

Avinash, on the other hand, defends himself, refusing to apologize to anyone as he believes he did nothing wrong. The heated exchange escalates into a serious argument between Avinash and Elvish, with Elvish taking offence at Avinash's ego and hurling abuses at him.

Elvish's Apology & Strategy Talk

As tempers flare, Jad intervenes, urging them to keep the house environment calm, especially on his possibly last night in the house.

Pooja mentions that she had asked him to complete a task earlier, but he declined. Abhishek reprimands Elvish for his use of foul language in front of the girls and advises him to control his temper.

Avinash & Elvish Resolve Their Differences

Elvish and Avinash eventually come to a resolution, with Elvish apologizing for his outburst and anger issues.

Abhi strategizes with Elvish, advising him not to use explicit language but to instigate others instead. Meanwhile, Bebika and Avinash share their thoughts about Abhishek and his gesture of gifting a chain to Jad if he leaves.