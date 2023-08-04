 Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 4 LIVE Updates: Avinash Sachdev & Abhishek Malhan At Loggerheads Over Punishment Task
Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 4, 2023 (Day 48) commences with a morning wake-up song as contestants dance and begin their day.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan chat, while Bebika badmouths about Abhi to Pooja Bhatt.

Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve get into a heated argument, with accusations flying. Jiya calls her 'villain' and she hits back labelling her a 'backstabber'.

Pooja & Bebika's Complaints

Bebika complains to Pooja and Elvish about Jiya instigating fights.

Jiya shares her grievances about Bebika with Avinash.

Pooja and Avi discuss the contestants' perceived fake personalities.

Captain Abhi's Task

Bigg Boss assigns Abhi a captain's task, where he must choose housemates for punishment.

Abhi selects Bebika for playing dirty and assigns her laundry duty.

Manisha receives the punishment of polishing shoes.

Tensions Rise during Task

Abhi selects Manisha for not shining in the show, leading to more tensions.

Housemates gossip about the punishments and discuss Abhi's two-faced nature.

Abhi takes Avi and Jiya's names for gossiping, leading to a heated argument.

Avi Refuses the Task

Jiya happily wears the Joker costume for punishment, but Avi refuses.

Abhi stands firm, refusing to change his decision about Avi.

Ration becomes a point of contention, with Avi's refusal affecting the distribution.

Arguments and Blame Game

Housemates complain about the reduced ration while blaming Avi.

Abhi continues to taunt Avi, leading to more heated exchanges.

The episode ends with tensions running high and the house divided.

