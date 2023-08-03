Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 3 LIVE Updates: Pooja Bhatt's Melt Down, Abhishek Malhan Confident About Winning The Show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 3, 2023 (Day 47) kickstarts with housemates waking up and dancing to the morning song.

Confusion Ensues

Avinash Sachdev attempts to talk to Jad Hadid but gets ignored, leaving him puzzled about Jad's behaviour.

Jiya Shankar feels Jad is upset with Avinash as he reconciled with her and tells this to him.

Captaincy Task Chaos

Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task, where housemates must collect fruits from pipes in the garden area while Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt act as protectors of their baskets.

Jad and Avinash aggressively target Abhishek, due to which he gets injured leading to intense conflict during the task.

Bigg Boss intervenes and scolds the housemates, reminding them that only contenders are supposed to steal and protect their baskets, not the coordinators.

Abhishek Emerges As The Winner

Despite the chaos, Abhishek becomes the winner of the task by default, with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav contributing to his victory.

Pooja Bhatt expresses disappointment in Abhishek for his actions during the task, leading to a tense exchange of words between them.

Emotional Moments & Confessions

Pooja reflects on the concept of winning, delivering an emotional lecture about the value of being true to oneself rather than blindly following a path to victory.

Jad shares with others that Abhishek claimed to have brought many of his fans to watch Bigg Boss and was confident about winning, raising eyebrows among the housemates.

Abhishek stands by his statements, unapologetically defending his confidence and intentions.

Confrontation Between Bebika & Abhishek

Bebika clarifies her disagreement with Abhishek after he made a controversial statement. Both housemates exchange heated words over the matter.

Fukra, however, stands firm and unapologetic, asserting that he meant what he said and is not afraid to express his opinions openly.

Post-Task Discussions

Pooja and Jad discuss the recent task's outcome in the garden area, where their team lost. She expresses her disappointment over the opposing team's behavior during the task.

Jad agrees with Pooja, stating that even in defeat, their team maintained dignity and didn't resort to negative behaviour.

Jiya & Abhishek's Changing Perceptions

Jiya and Abhishek engage in a candid conversation, discussing the changing dynamics among the housemates. Jiya reveals that she no longer fears anyone in the house.

He admits to misunderstanding Jiya's relationship with Jad, initially believing they were a couple rather than a father-daughter duo.

Jiya attributes the beginning of issues to Abhishek.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 3, 2023 episode ends!