Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 2 LIVE Updates: Pooja's Father Mahesh Bhatt In BB House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 1, 2023 (Day 46) episode commences with a morning dance session as usual as contestants wake up to the beats of a trendy song.

Bebika Dhurve informs Pooja Bhatt how Dimple Malhan tried resolving her issues with Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani, to which Pooja asks her to forgive Elvish first & then think about Manisha.

Dimple's Departure and Task Shuffle

Dimple bids farewell and leaves the house, passing her star to Elvish.

Bebika is appointed as the task manager, assigning roles to the housemates for the next task.

Jiya's Emotional Reunion With Her Mother

Jiya's mother, Surekha, enters the house as a guest, and they share a heartwarming hug.

Surekha clarifies a misunderstanding, and Jiya feels relieved by her mother's support.

Pooja's Father, Mahesh Bhatt, Visits

Pooja's father, Mahesh Bhatt, arrives and imparts life lessons to the housemates with humor and anecdotes.

He shares valuable advice with Manisha and commends her entertaining skills.

Guests' Star Gifting

After their visits, both Surekha and Mahesh Bhatt hand over their stars to Pooja and Bebika, respectively.

The housemates appreciate the wisdom and warmth shared by the guests.

Elvish's Father Enters

Elvish's father, Ram Avatar Yadav, surprises the housemates, and Elvish gets emotional upon seeing him.

Ram Avatar emphasizes the importance of focusing on the game and offers insights to Elvish.

Ram Avatar gifts his star to Abhishek before leaving the house.

Manisha receives advice from Elvish's father about clarifying her stand in the game.

Task Continues

The task resumes with Avinash taking on the role of receptionist.

Housemates engage in discussions, including teasing Manisha's mirror appearance and sharing thoughts about Jiya.

Emotional Bond With Elvish

Manisha feels happy when Elvish calls her for a conversation and seeks guidance from his father.

Elvish receives a massage from his father, showing their emotional bond.