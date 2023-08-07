 Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed To Design Finale Outfits For Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan & Others
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed To Design Finale Outfits For Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan & Others

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed To Design Finale Outfits For Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan & Others

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is swiftly hurtling towards its much-anticipated finale, and it seems the show has a few surprises up its sleeve.

In an unexpected twist, former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Uorfi Javed has made a triumphant return to the house, bringing not just her lively persona, but also her unique talent to the spotlight.

The social media sensation is set to lend her creative flair to the show's finale by crafting distinctive outfits for the remaining housemates, infusing the grand finale with a touch of her magic.

Uorfi Javed's reintroduction into the house has certainly raised eyebrows and sparked intrigue among fans.

As the countdown to the finale continues, all eyes are on Uorfi as she takes on the challenge of designing the ultimate showstopping ensembles.

UORFI MEETS BB OTT 2 FINALISTS

Entering the BB OTT 2 house, Uorfi Javed isn't shy about making bold statements. The social media maven humorously proclaimed, "Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess! This is why the recycling theme has been used here – just like how I craft my stunning outfits."

Her energy & presence have already created memorable moments as she shared heartwarming exchanges with fellow contestants, including Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and more.

ELVISH WANTS TO DESIGN 'SALWAR SUIT' FOR HER

Her camaraderie with Elvish Yadav caught viewers' attention when she playfully inquired about a potential outfit he might create for her. "Mere liye kaisi outfit banaoge?" she asked, to which Yadav quipped, "Main banaunga, suit salwar."

Uorfi Javed & Elvish Yadav

Uorfi Javed & Elvish Yadav | Twitter

UORFI ON HER EARLY EVICTION & TROLLING

Reflecting on her earlier stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', Uorfi Javed shared insights into how a seemingly early elimination transformed her career trajectory.

"When was evicted from the house in the first week of the previous season, I cried a lot thinking my life is over. But the moment I realised my outfits were gaining a lot of attention, I chose to pursue this line permanently," she revealed.

Her resilience and determination to leverage her unique talent into a blossoming career demonstrate the power of turning setbacks into opportunities.

As she rises to fame and creativity, she candidly addressed the challenges of dealing with social media trolls. "The trolling has no affect on me because I couldn't come out and meet people due to my insecurities," she admitted.

For those eager to witness the culmination of this captivating season, 'BB OTT 2' is currently available for streaming on JioCinema

