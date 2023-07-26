Uorfi Javed On Being Abused By Men On Flight: ‘I’m Soft Target As I Have No Connection In Bollywood’

Uorfi Javed | Instagram

Social media sensation is often surrounded with controversies & receives criticism for her bold fashion choices. As we all know, her recent trip to Goa didn’t really went well as few men allegedly misbehaved with her during the flight.

Frustrated by the incident, Uorfi shared the clip on her instagram calling herself ‘public figure’ and not anyone’s public property.

UORFI'S REACTION TO THE INCIDENT

Revealing more about it, Uorfi told a reputed entertainment news portal, “They were calling names and passing comments like ‘Yeh toh nangi hai’. Arey isne toh kapde pehne hain aaj.” She stated that she maintained decency in flight. However, she lost her calm when one of the guys from their group misbehaved with her, demanded a selfie. To this, she reacted by saying, “How dare you, when you were the one calling names.”

On being asked if such things bother her, she stated, “Mujhe is sab se koi bhi farq nahi padta. And I think, more than me, the society must get affected by these incidents where men tease girls, misbehave with them, and easily get away with it with an excuse of being drunk. If they were drunk, I shouldn’t be the one facing it’s consequences. Uski saza mai kyun face karun. Also, they shouldn’t have been allowed to board the flight in the first place if they were drunk.”

‘I HAVE NO CONNECTION IN BOLLYWOOD’ : UORFI

Even though she faces a lot of issues and criticism for her bold fashion choices over and over again, all due to her bizarre dressing sense, she debunks the notion and says, “I am a soft target coz mere aage piche koi bhi nahi hai. I do not have anny godfather, I do not have any connections in Bollywood. That’s tthe truth.

She further states, “There are some people who’ d meet & greet me nicely, but they aren’t friends and it’s not their fault.They do not owe me anything.”

