Does Pooja Bhatt Have A Phone Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House? Pics Go Viral

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt and the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has emerged to be one of the contestants to proceed to the finale week in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is one of the most popular contestants on the game show and her performance inside is being loved by the audiences.

However, Pooja recently grabbed eyeballs after she was seen asking Bebika Dhurve if she wanted a clip from her phone. Not just that, but several photos have gone viral in which a mobile phone can be seen next to Pooja inside the house.

It is to be noted that phones are not allowed inside the Bigg Boss house, and no communication with the outside world is one of the main clauses of the game show.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Does Pooja Bhatt have phone inside BB OTT 2 house?

Eagle-eyed Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans took to their social media to share pictures and videos of Pooja with her phone next to her.

In one of the clips, fellow contestant Elvish Yadav can be seen discussing with other housemates about the week's eviction and while at it, he mentioned that he read it on Pooja's phone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another clip, Pooja herself can be seen asking Bebika if she should bring her phone from the washroom.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not just that, but a photo is widely being shared online in which Pooja and Bebika can be seen chatting on the couch with the former's phone next to her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans expressed shock over the fact that a mobile phone was allowed inside the house, which is a major breach of contract. They also called the show scripted and the entire game fake.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 controversies

The second installment of 'Bigg Boss OTT' has been in news for all the wrong reasons. One of the major goof-ups happened with host Salman Khan was seen holding a cigarette on camera during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

One of the ex-contestants, Jad Hadid, also courted controversies after he was seen flashing his butt at Bebika. Not just that, but his liplock with Akanksha Puri in front of all the housemates was also slammed by the audience.

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is scheduled to be held on August 14.