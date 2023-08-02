Netizens Label Mahesh Bhatt 'Tharki Buddha' For Kissing Manisha Rani, Stroking Bebika Dhurve; Videos Go Viral

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to support his daughter, actress Pooja Bhatt, amid the special family week. Several photos and clips of Mahesh Bhatt inside the house have been doing the rounds on social media.

The filmmaker received a warm welcome from the contestants. He greeted Pooja and the other contestants before interacted with them and opening up about his personal life.

Soon after he entered the house, Mahesh Bhatt praised Bebika Dhurve and reportedly called her a 'tough chick'. He praised Jad Hadid and told Elvish Yadav he was touched when he saw him getting emotional during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Fans were quite surprised to see Mahesh Bhatt inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, however, the filmmaker was also slammed for 'kissing' Manisha Rani and holding her hand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of the same has not gone down well with a section of social media users who called the filmmaker 'tharki buddha'. In another video, he is seen holding and rubbing Bebika's hand. Mahesh Bhatt received hate for his gestures and here's how netizens reacted to his viral videos:

"Disgusting," a user wrote on Twitter. Another commented, "Mujhe to bhot hi Ajib Lage Mahesh bhat."

"Ye Puri industry ka sabsbe bda tharki hai apni beti Pooja ke saath intimate scene or isne he bola tha agr pooja iski beti nhi hoti toh uske saath he shaadi kr leta," read another comment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the latest episode, Mahesh Bhatt also narrated how the birth of his daughter Shaheen changed him completely as he was struggling with alcohol at that time.

Mahesh also recalled the birth of his daughter, Pooja, when he was just 23 years old. He got married at the age of 20 and faced significant challenges.

This is not the first time Mahesh has entered the show. Previously, he entered the television version of the show, hosted by Salman Khan but as a guest, where he offered Sunny Leone the film 'Jism 2'. This time he is just entering as a family member.