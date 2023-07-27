Mahesh Bhatt SNUBS Question About Pooja Bhatt, Asks 'Kaun?' Amid Latter's Stint In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's elder daughter Pooja Bhatt is currently locked up inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house as one of the contestants. And while she is busy performing her tasks on the show, her younger sister Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Proud daddy Mahesh Bhatt was recently seen attending the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. But while he was exiting the venue, he was quizzed about Pooja, and for some reason, the filmmaker was clearly seen snubbing the question.

Mahesh Bhatt snubs question about Pooja Bhatt

As Bhatt left the theatre post 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' screening, the paps hounded him with questions about Pooja, who is busy showcasing her real self on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

A photographer asked him, "Pooja accha khel rahi hai?", to which the filmmaker promptly replied, "Kaun?"

The pap then said, "Pooja Bhatt", to which he replied, "Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu," before walking off without further comments.

The incident left netizens scratching their heads and many were of the opinion that the filmmaker could have said a few words about Pooja as well.

Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Meanwhile, Pooja has emerged to be one of the strongest and most-talked-about contestants on the show, hosted by Salman Khan. Ever since the second season went live, Pooja can be seen going out of her way to make bonds inside the house and also perform tasks.

Often, the other contestants can also be seen going to Pooja for advice related to the game or their equation with the other housemates.

However, several reports recently claimed that Pooja will be seen leaving the show midway, citing medical reasons. There is no clarity if the actress will be back inside the house after a short break or will she bid goodbye to the house for good.

