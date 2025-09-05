Birthday Special: Watch Some Of The Interesting Films & Series Of Pankaj Tripathi On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 05, 2025
Pankaj Tripathi is a versatile actor who has turned 49 on Friday, September 5, 2025. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the films and series of the actor on OTT platforms:
Criminal Justice is a legal drama series in which Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a street-smart advocate, Madhav Mishra. It is available to watch on JioHotstar
Mirzapur is an action crime thriller film in which Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Kaleen Bhaiya, a crime lord and powerful gangster who rules the city. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Main Atal Hoon is a biographical film which was released in 2024. In the film, the actor plays the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. it is available on ZEE5
Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller film in which Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of ACP Bhavani Singh. It is available on Netflix
OMG 2 is a comedy-drama film in which the actor plays the role of a loyal devotee of Lord Shiva. It is available on Netflix
Newton is a black comedy-drama film in which he plays the role of an Assistant Commandant Aatma Singh. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Metro In Dino is another film by the actor in which he plays the role of a middle-aged husband who tries to press the refresh button on his married life. It is available on Netflix
