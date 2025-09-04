Task OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mark Ruffalo’s Crime Drama Series

Task is an upcoming crime drama series starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey in the lead roles. The miniseries is created by Brad Ingelsby. It is set to be released on HBO, and Indian audiences will be able to watch it on JioHotstar, starting from September 8, 2025. It is based on themes of class, forgiveness, and the blurry lines between justice and mercy.

About Task

The series consists of seven episodes and is set along Philly's Main Line. It follows an FBI task force investigating a series of violent home invasion burglaries. The series examines the ethical complexities between good and evil as Tom and Robbie's paths merge, emphasising guilt, forgiveness, and the intricacies of their families and decisions.

Plot overview

The plot of the series revolves around an FBI agent, Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), who discovers a violent home invasion in Philadelphia and decides to investigate the case with a special unit. What happens when Brandis uncovers that the mastermind is Robbie, a seemingly normal family man, who is stealing to provide for his children? What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and characters

The series features Mark Ruffalo as Tom, Emilia Jones as Maeve, Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, Thuso Mbedu as Aleah, Raúl Castillo as Cliff, Jamie McShane as Perry, Fabien Frankel as Anthony, Sam Keeley as Jayson, Alison Oliver as Lizzie, Silvia Dionicio as Emily, Owen Teague as Peaches, Dominic Colón as Deric, Raphael Sbarge as Chief Dorsey, Margarita Levieva as Eryn, and Brian Goodman as Vincent Hawkes, among others. It is produced by Low Dweller Productions, Public Record, Wiip and HBO Entertainment.