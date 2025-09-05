 Maalik On OTT: Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Action Thriller Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMaalik On OTT: Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Action Thriller Film Online

Maalik On OTT: Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Action Thriller Film Online

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1980s and narrates the tale of Deepak, a young individual from an impoverished background in 1980s India, who transforms into a formidable and notorious gangster called Maalik.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Maalik On OTT | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar's action thriller hit the theatres on July 11, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics. Pulkit's directorial film is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on themes of ambition, power, survival, corruption, and the complex relationship between politics and crime. In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a young man from a farming family whose life takes a violent turn.

About Maalik

The streaming platform shared the post of the film on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "He has arrived to be the Maalik of your screens 🔥#MaalikOnPrime, Watch now http://bit.ly/MaalikOnPrime." The movie is written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit. It is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banner of Tips Industries and Northern Lights Films.

Plot overview

FPJ Shorts
Political Row Erupts After Kerala Congress Compares Bihar To ‘Bidis’, NDA Leaders Condemn Remarks, Demand Accountability
Political Row Erupts After Kerala Congress Compares Bihar To ‘Bidis’, NDA Leaders Condemn Remarks, Demand Accountability
SSC CHT Paper I Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here
SSC CHT Paper I Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here
NSE Trade Settlements Delayed Due To Holiday Shift, Share Credits To Reflect After September 9
NSE Trade Settlements Delayed Due To Holiday Shift, Share Credits To Reflect After September 9
Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I know What You Went Through...'
Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I know What You Went Through...'

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1980s and narrates the tale of Deepak, a young individual from an impoverished background in 1980s India, who transforms into a formidable and notorious gangster called Maalik after resorting to violence to protect his family. The movie depicts his brutal ascent to dominance by maneuvering through political corruption and battling criminal adversaries to establish his empire.

Read Also
OTT Releases This Week: From Inspector Zende To Only Murders In The Building 5, Check The List Of...
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Rajkummar Rao as Deepak/ Maalik, Prosenjit Chatterjee as Prabhu Das, Manushi Chhillar as Shalini, Saurabh Shukla as Minister Shankar Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva as Chandrashekhar, Huma Qureshi in an item song as Mallika, Swanand Kirkire as Balhar Singh, Rajendra Gupta as Bindeshwar, Yogi Raj as Langda, and Javed Khan King as Himself, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inspector Zende Review: Manoj Bajpayee And Jim Sarbh Shine In Quirky Cop-Crook Carnival

Inspector Zende Review: Manoj Bajpayee And Jim Sarbh Shine In Quirky Cop-Crook Carnival

Maalik On OTT: Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Action Thriller Film Online

Maalik On OTT: Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Action Thriller Film Online

Baaghi 4 X Review: Tiger Shroff's Fierce & Never-Seen-Before Performance Wins Hearts, Gets Thumbs Up...

Baaghi 4 X Review: Tiger Shroff's Fierce & Never-Seen-Before Performance Wins Hearts, Gets Thumbs Up...

Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu Bring Moments Of Entertainment In An Otherwise Average...

Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu Bring Moments Of Entertainment In An Otherwise Average...

'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's...

'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's...