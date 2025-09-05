Maalik On OTT: Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Action Thriller Film Online

Maalik On OTT | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar's action thriller hit the theatres on July 11, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics. Pulkit's directorial film is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on themes of ambition, power, survival, corruption, and the complex relationship between politics and crime. In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a young man from a farming family whose life takes a violent turn.

About Maalik

The streaming platform shared the post of the film on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "He has arrived to be the Maalik of your screens 🔥#MaalikOnPrime, Watch now http://bit.ly/MaalikOnPrime." The movie is written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit. It is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banner of Tips Industries and Northern Lights Films.

Plot overview

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1980s and narrates the tale of Deepak, a young individual from an impoverished background in 1980s India, who transforms into a formidable and notorious gangster called Maalik after resorting to violence to protect his family. The movie depicts his brutal ascent to dominance by maneuvering through political corruption and battling criminal adversaries to establish his empire.

Cast and characters

The film features Rajkummar Rao as Deepak/ Maalik, Prosenjit Chatterjee as Prabhu Das, Manushi Chhillar as Shalini, Saurabh Shukla as Minister Shankar Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva as Chandrashekhar, Huma Qureshi in an item song as Mallika, Swanand Kirkire as Balhar Singh, Rajendra Gupta as Bindeshwar, Yogi Raj as Langda, and Javed Khan King as Himself, among others.