OTT Releases This Week: From Inspector Zende To Only Murders In The Building 5, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | September 05, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Highest 2 Lowest is a crime thriller film that revolves around a wealthy music mogul named David King, who must face a moral dilemma when his son is kidnapped. It is streaming on Apple TV+
Only Murders in the Building 5 centres around three crime podcasters, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, who become friends while investigating a mysterious murder in their apartment building, Arconia. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Inspector Zende is a crime thriller film which is loosely based on the biggest 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj, who a brave police officer caught. It is streaming on Netflix
Su From So is a Kannada language film that tells the story of a man in a small village in Karnataka who is overtaken by the spirit of a woman. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Kannappa is a Hindu epic devotional film centres around Thinnadu, a tribal hunter who begins as a doubter but evolves into a devoted disciple of Lord Shiva after encountering obstacles and experiencing supernatural occurrence It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan is the narrative of a blind singer, Jahaan (Vikrant Massey), and a visually impaired theatre performer, Saba (Shanaya Kapoor), who bond and fall in love. It is available to watch on ZEE5
