Actress Falaq Naazz On Her Stint In Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s Comments Hurt Me More Than My Elimination

For as long as she stayed in the House during the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naazz stuck to playing her game by the rules. The Free Press Journal team caught up with the actress for her thoughts on her eviction last weekend.

Excerpts:

Are you feeling a sense of relief post your exit or do you miss the excitement of being on the show?

I feel both. I am relieved because I feel the game is going to get dirtier inside the house. Of course, I do miss the excitement of staying inside because it is a different world, where you have nothing against the world outside. Everything revolves around the house. That is a different vibe about the Bigg Boss House, which I definitely miss. As far as the game is concerned, it is about to get a lot more toxic and I don't think I would've survived any longer. I cannot handle toxicity.

You said you were aware of your elimination. How did you prepare yourself to be calm?

If you may have noticed, I was not upset during the elimination. Instead, I was laughing. Because, somewhere I had expected all of them (housemates) to take my name. None of their responses were unexpected. I would have been surprised had Avinash (Sachdev) taken Jad's (Hadid) name, or had Jad taken mine or Avinash's name. That would have been unexpected for me. But, whoever was seated there, I knew very well that they were going to take my name. A night before, I had a long chat with Jiya (Shankar) and I had said I was prepared to go. I don't know why I had that feeling, but I said it. Maybe, it was a sign from God that he knew that I wasn't cut out for this. But, for as long as I stayed in the house, I'm glad I stayed with respect and dignity. I have cherished every moment of my stay in the House.

You maintained amicable relationships with your housemates but particularly held Pooja Bhatt in high regard. How did you react when she took your name during the elimination?

I spoke to Bebika (Dhurve) previously about the sanitary pad issue with Manisha (Rani). She made some unpleasant remarks about Pooja and I had told her to refrain from talking like that. I would tell her that PB (Bhatt) is experienced in life. She is somebody you should learn from. I always maintained that image in my mind about her and I was honest about my equation with her. After my elimination, I overheard her tell Bebika that I do not matter to her. She said she will maintain contact with Bebika only. That hurt me more than my elimination. When she nominated me, she stated that she wanted to test our friendship. I did not react to that at all. I still kept my cool because I do believe in giving a chance to my relationships. I do not step back from them. So, when I learnt this, I felt that she could've told me about it to my face. That our friendship was meant to last only as long as we stayed in the House.

Do you feel that your outspoken and candid nature worked against you in the House?

Frankly, it doesn't matter to me. That's how I am. I cannot fake being nice nor do I wear a mask. Whatever I am is visible for everyone to see. I wasn't going to resist and create a scene. I do not behave like that in my private life, why would I do that in the public space? So, these things do not make a difference to me. If me being outspoken is a problem for someone, it's their problem, not mine.

Is there a myth about one's presence on a reality show that was broken following your presence in the House?

There is a perception about Bigg Boss in the minds of the audience that only those who argue and fight have a place in the House. Which is untrue. You can keep your opinions on the table without being aggressive. The point behind being on a show like this is to be real, not nice.

Did you learn something new about yourself while you were on the show?

Yes, I learnt that I do not pacify people immediately after a fight. I let them calm down and then I intervene. I learnt that if I speak up during a fight, matters can be clarified and resolved, right there.

Who, in your opinion, will win the title, eventually?

I feel as per the popular vote, Abhishek (Malhan) can win because his game is good. In my eyes, if Bebika, Jiya or Avinash win, I'll be very happy.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.

