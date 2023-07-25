Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Clarifies ‘Lahariya’ Comment On Elvish Yadav, Says THIS About Abhishek Malhan

In a recent media interaction, TV star Falaq Naaz, who was recently eliminated from the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, took the opportunity to address the controversy surrounding her 'lahariya' comment on fellow contestant Elvish Yadav. The comment had sparked outrage among Elvish's fans, who accused Falaq of making fun of his past injury and pain.

Falaq Naaz clarified that she was not aware of Elvish's health issues when she made the comment. She explained that the comment was made in a light-hearted context during a conversation with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan.

FALAQ WASN'T AWARE OF ELVISH'S PROBLEM

She said that her intention was never to hurt anyone and that she had no knowledge of the background or personal history of Elvish Yadav at that time.

"I had no idea about it, and I am not familiar with Elvish's past. At that moment, I made the 'lahariya' comment based on the way he was walking. My interaction with Abhishek was all in good humour, and we were just having fun together. If Abhishek knew about Elvish's problem, he should have informed me not to say anything that could have hurt him. But Abhishek was also laughing along with me, so he was at fault too," Falaq expressed.

APOLOGY TO ELVISH AND HIS FANS

The TV star further revealed that she held no grudges against anyone inside the Bigg Boss house and emphasized that the show was a pressure cooker environment where misunderstandings could arise.

She urged fans and viewers to understand that contestants, like everyone else, are only human and can make mistakes.

"I apologize to Elvish and his fans for any unintentional hurt caused by my comment. I am thankful for the support and love my fans have shown me. Please remember that we all have our own backgrounds and experiences, and sometimes things said in the house are sorted out later through discussions. Let's give each other the benefit of the doubt and understand that we all can make mistakes," Falaq humbly conveyed.

She concluded her message with a plea for empathy and understanding, urging fans not to indulge in hate and trolling, as it can have a severe impact on individuals' mental well-being.

"Let's be kinder to one another. Outside of the house, we will meet and interact. If you write hurtful messages now, you won't be able to face us then. We should aim to build a more supportive community instead," Falaq concluded on a positive note.

