Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev DATED Falaq's Sister Shafaq Naaz? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev, popular for his role in Rubina Dilaik starrer 'Choti Bahu', has been quite open about his fondness for the Sasural Simar Ka actress Falaq Naaz. Their chemistry inside the house has been setting screens ablaze, and fans are curious if it will transcend beyond the show's confines.

In a recent episode, the hilarious Elvish Yadav, playing the role of a YouTuber turned dictator, playfully teased Falaq. He challenged her to express her feelings for Avinash during a captaincy task, creating both amusing and heartwarming moments.

However, intriguingly, whispers from the gossip mills suggest that there might be a deeper connection between Avinash and Falaq. According to a leading daily's report, Avinash and Falaq's relationship might have a history that predates their time in the Bigg Boss house.

AVINASH REPORTEDLY DATED SHAFAQ NAAZ

Rumour has it that Avinash Sachdev was once involved with Falaq Naaz's sister, Shafaq Naaz. A leading entertainment postal has been told that their love blossomed during the shoot of the Star Plus show 'Teri Meri Love Stories', where they were paired opposite each other in one of the episodes.

Photo from Hotstar

Although they fell in love, Avinash eventually backed out, leading to their relationship's end after approximately six months. Now, Avinash finds himself inside the Bigg Boss house, alongside Falaq, creating a rather awkward situation given his previous romantic link with her sister.

IS FALAQ AWARE OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP?

As fans eagerly speculate about Avinash and Falaq's possible romantic future, the question remains whether Falaq kmows Avinash's past relationship with her sister. For now, Avinash is the one carrying this knowledge, making their interactions on the show all the more intriguing.

Outside the realm of romance, both Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev find themselves nominated in the danger zone of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Joining them are Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia, creating an intense environment as the battle for survival ensues.

As the show progresses and emotions run high, viewers can't help but be drawn to Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz's enchanting bond. Whether their friendship will pave the way for something deeper or remain a cherished memory of their time in the Bigg Boss house is yet to be seen.