Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed Praises Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani's Game; Says 'Avinash & Jiya Are So Evil'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has turned into an exhilarating rollercoaster of emotions, entertainment, and surprise twists! With each passing day, the show keeps viewers hooked, thanks to its diverse mix of contestants and the drama they bring to the table.

The recent entry of wildcard contestants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia has set the house on fire, shaking up the dynamics and leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. But they're not the only ones keeping the drama alive; original contestants like Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, and others have geared up to take on the challenges as well.

As the contestants battle it out to win the game, both celebrities and netizens have found themselves deeply invested in their favorite players. One person who never shies away from expressing her opinions is the social media sensation Uorfi Javed. She recently took to her Instagram story to share her take on the show and its participants.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

In her candid yet no-nonsense style, Uorfi didn't hold back. She called out Jiya as 'fake' and showered praise on Manisha and Abhishek, calling them 'mature'.

Uorfi shared stills from the live stream of the show, capturing Jiya's moments and labelling her as "sabse fake."

DELL

On the other hand, she appreciated the fair and composed demeanour of Manisha and Abhishek and even found Abhishek's humour endearing.

DELL

UORFI FINDS ELVISH YADAV 'FUNNY'

Furthermore, Uorfi couldn't resist but admit that she is loving the wildcard entry Elvish Yadav inside the Bigg Boss house. In another Instagram story she shared, she wrote a caption, "He's too funny. Ladka sahi hai yaar. Too good!"

DELL

Avinash & Jiya Are Evil?

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant also criticised Jiya Shankar & Avinash Sachdev, calling them 'too evil'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Of course, Uorfi isn't the only one sharing her views on social media. Netizens have been actively participating in the ongoing drama. Jiya Shankar found herself at the center of controversy after she allegedly mixed hand wash in Elvish's water, leading to a heated argument between the two. Many viewers expressed their outrage over the incident, questioning the fairness of Bigg Boss OTT 2's disciplinary actions.

Due to its high voltage drama Bigg Boss OTT 2 is proving to be a huge hit among the audience, and the excitement doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. With wildcard entries and extended runtime, the show is bound to keep fans entertained for two more electrifying weeks.

The drama, the emotions, and the twists keep coming, and it's no wonder that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become the talk of the town. Whether you love it or hate it, one thing is for sure: this season is going to be one wild ride!

So, are you with #TeamJiya or #TeamManishaAbhishek? Tweet & tell us, and stay tuned for more Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates!

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)