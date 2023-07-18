Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Her & Father Mahesh Bhatt’s Education

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is making some hottest headlines since its premiere day. With arguments, confessions and gossip inside the house, the controversial show brings a never-ending dose of entertainment.

While several contestants like Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and others made shocking revelations about their personal life on the show, it’s Pooja Bhatt’s turn now.

Pooja Bhatt, who is one of the strongest contenders in the show, entered as a surprise contestant along with other participants. She is seen speaking her mind on several incidents that occur between the housemates inside the show.

Recently, Pooja revealed her education in a shocking yet thought-provoking way.

HERE’S WHAT SHE SAID

In an upcoming episode of the Jio Cinema’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt made some interesting statements on her education.

While having a candid conversation with her fellow contestants in Salman Khan’s show, Pooja will challenge the relationship between education and degree in a sensible manner.

According to her, a degree does not essentially define people’s education and abilities. She stated, “I and my father are school dropouts, but it goes on to indicate that degree & education aren’t actually related.”

She then credited her strong command of English to her schooling in a Parsi institution.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

It began last month on June 17, with Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Akanksha Puri now out of the show. The remaining contestants are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev and two recently entered wild-card contestants, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs every day at 9 pm on Jio Cinema.

