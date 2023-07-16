 Rahul Roy REVEALS Pooja & Mahesh Bhatt Never Showed Up During His Brain Stroke: 'No One From His Home Called'
Rahul Roy REVEALS Pooja & Mahesh Bhatt Never Showed Up During His Brain Stroke: 'No One From His Home Called'

Rahul shared that even his former co-stars Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Manisha Koirala did not extend their support during his challenging time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with his debut in Mahesh Bhatt's iconic 1991 film 'Aashiqui', disclosed that neither Mahesh Bhatt nor his daughter Pooja Bhatt reached out to him when he suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

However, he expressed his gratitude towards actor Salman Khan for providing him with much-needed assistance.

article-image

HERE'S WHAT HE & HIS SISTER STATED

During the interview on a reputed YouTube channel, Rahul candidly mentioned the absence of support from Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja, Karisma, Raveena, and Manisha throughout his medical crisis.

However, his sister, Priyanka Roy, empathetically stated that Rahul's family members had also not reached out. Priyanka further explained, "That's okay. No one from his home called either. His twin brother was following up with me. It happens. I have taught him to let it be."

article-image

'CAN'T REPAY SALMAN KHAN' - SAYS HIS SISTER PRIYANKA ROY

She went of to say, "Initially, he would get upset. You have to accept it. We should be grateful to those who did come forward. Even though Salman didn't know, once he found out, he called me and offered help. I agreed and said that when we get the chance, we should repay the kindness. But you can't repay that love. You can repay the money, but you cannot repay the love."

The brain stroke incident occurred in 2020 while Rahul was shooting for the film 'LAC - Live the Battle' in Kargil. He was immediately rushed to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Subsequently, Rahul was transferred to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

article-image
