'I was happy but equally upset', says choreographer Rahul Shetty on Mouni Roy's marriage with Suraj Nambiar

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and actress Mouni Roy recently featured in the music video 'Poori Gal Baat', sung by the actor himself, directed and choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

Shetty, who has choreographed for films such as 'Race 3', the 'ABCD' franchise, 'Baaghi 2', 'Housefull 4', DJ Bravo's 'The Chamiya Song' and all songs of 'Street Dancer 3D' has also worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan for 'Zero', Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and more.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rahul spills the beans on choreographing Tiger and Mouni, his take on dance reality shows, and more.

Sharing his experience on working with Shroff and his best friend Roy for 'Poori Gal Baat', Shetty says, “I was nervous because I got a call from Tiger Sir that I have to shoot the song before he leaves for London, which was in four days. We shot the song in less than ten hours. That was an achievement for all of us.”

“Working with them was absolutely fantastic. Tiger is like my brother, Mouni is like my best friend. I was excited to capture them together because as dancers they are great and they did complete justice to my choreography,” he adds.

Rahul, who is one of Mouni’s closest friends says that although it’s fun to work with pals, as artists they make sure to keep it professional.

He says, “Mouni is very close to me, she’s one of my best friends, and I love her. But when it comes to work, she’s very professional. She came on time for rehearsals, worked hard for the song, and it was lot more fun.”

Rahul and Mouni’s friendship began through their shared passion for dance. However, the dance master was part happy part sad, when the actress decided to tie the knot with Suraj Nambiar.

He reveals, “We’ve known each other since ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, but we never interacted much. Over the course of time, we did a lot of shows and performances together. That’s when we became good friends. It was in the lockdown that we became best friends because she was in Dubai and I was in Mumbai, and we were missing each other a lot.”

On learning that his BFF is about get married, Rahul shares, “Honestly I was very happy, but equally upset that she will go and we won’t get to see each other. We hang around a lot, we used to chill together, so I thought I’ll miss on that. But fortunately she and her husband are in Mumbai. I am really happy about it.”

Rahul, who began his journey with ‘Dance India Dance’ asserts that reality shows are a ticket to fame in the entertainment industry. “Reality shows give you exposure in abundance. You might be a good dancer, but if no one knows about you, you will never click in,” he concludes.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:35 PM IST