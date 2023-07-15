Rahul Roy's Sister Reveals Salman Khan Cleared Aashiqui Actor's Bills After He Suffered Brain Stroke: 'This Man Is A Gem'

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who shot to overnight fame with his romantic film 'Aashiqui' in 1990, has been missing in action for quite some time now. In 2020, he suffered a brain stroke during the shoot of his film 'LAC - Live The Battle' in Kargil, and was immediately given the best treatment, post which he recovered over the next few months.

The entire episode was surely traumatic for Rahul and his family and his sister has now revealed that the one person who stood by them during the tough time was none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Rahul's sister Priyanka shared how Salman cleared off the actor's bills when he was admitted to the hospital, and that he never spoke about it in the media.

When Salman came to the aid of Rahul Roy

During an interaction with an entertainment portal, Priyanka shared that after Rahul suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to the hospital, the director of 'LAC' had helped them with some money from the actor's pending remuneration, but it was not enough to pay off the bills.

Around the same time, Salman had called Rahul to check up on his health and to ask if he can help with anything. "He literally helped and the bill is cleared now," Priyanka shared.

She went on to say that the "most beautiful thing" about the superstar was that he never disclosed the incident in front of the media. "This is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn't ask him, I could have asked. Somebody out of the whole crowd comes and asks in reality if you are actually in trouble and that's the biggest thing," she said.

"Salman k sath sab log boltein hai woh aisa hai, woh vaisa hai, but for me, he is a good person," Rahul added.

Rahul Roy's latest projects

Earlier this year, filmmaker Kanu Behl's 'Agra', starring Rahul Roy, had premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and it received appreciation from the audience.

He was last seen in the 2020 film 'Cabaret', which released on the OTT platform Zee5.

