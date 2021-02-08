Rahul Roy Birthday Special: Rise and fall of the 'Aashiqui' star

Once touted as the next big thing in Bollywood, Rahul Roy was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 9th February 1968. He attended Lawrence School in Sanawar before trying his luck in Bollywood.

Rahul made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt directed 'Aashiqui' which turned out to be a Blockbuster hit. Made on a shoe-string budget, the movie raked in incredible numbers at the box-office and Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation.

Almost all major production houses in Bollywood wanted to work with Rahul. He signed numerous films but unfortunately a lot of them tanked at the box office. Moreover, the films which had the potential of bringing the star back in mainstream were shelved midway.

Rahul Roy can be termed as the unluckiest Bollywood star. He signed 'Dilon Ka Rishta' but the due to producer's untimely demise, the film was never completed. His numerous other projects like 'Premabhishek', 'Tune Mera Dil Le Liya', 'Vajra' and 'Jab Dil Mile' were also left unreleased due to multiple reasons.

Rahul delivered praiseworthy performances in 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee' and 'Junoon' but the burden of unreleased films and the amount of time lost in the unfinished projects really derailed Rahul's career.

Rahul appeared in a number of TV shows. He acted in the 1998 soap opera 'Kaise Kahoon' and 'Karishma-The Miracles of Destiny'. Rahul won the 2006 edition of the popular reality show 'Big Boss'.

Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil last year in November. The actor was discharged from the hospital last month.