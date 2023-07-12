 Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Brings Social Media Fun With Hilarious Caption Challenge, Says 'Pooja Bhatt Meri Taiji Hai'
Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with a unique social media challenge.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
article-image

In an exciting live stream event, popular influencers Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with a unique social media challenge.

The contestants, Manisha Rani and Avinash Sachdev were summoned to the activity area by Bigg Boss, where they found Elvish and Aashika eagerly waiting for them.

The challenge presented by Bigg Boss involved writing funny captions for pictures of their fellow housemates.

The participant who managed to come up with the most authentic and humorous captions would earn the coveted title of the new house captain.

article-image

FUNNY CAPTION CHALLENGE FOR HOUSEMATES

The first picture featured Jad Hadid in a stunning black sequined outfit. Manisha and Avinash struggled initially, unsure of how to approach the task.

Sensing their confusion, Elvish took the initiative to teach them the art of captioning memes. Eventually, Manisha emerged victorious in the first round with her caption, "Bebika, please mujhe chod do."

The second picture depicted Jad and Bebika in a playful moment, as he fed her a fruit. Manisha's caption, "Aaj toh main Manisha ke dil mein aag laga ke rahungi," and Avinash's caption, "Main yeda, khal le peda," were evaluated by the judges. Once again, Elvish and Aashika chose Manisha as the winner. The fun continued with Falaq and Bebika's amusing pictures.

Elvish challenged Manisha and Avinash to write something funny about Bebika's picture, and yet again, Manisha triumphed. Avinash jokingly lamented, "I wish I was active on social media; then I would win this challenge."

article-image

CAPTION FUN ON POOJA BHATT

As Pooja Bhatt's picture appeared, Manisha added another humorous comment, saying, "Is poori duniya mein mujhse behtar gyaan agar koi de diya toh main apna naam badal lungi."

Elvish joined in the fun by jokingly stating, "Yeh meri Taiji hai, yeh kabhi galat nahi hoti," for Pooja Bhatt. Manisha continued to score points with a dancing picture of herself and Bebika.

Pooja Bhatt's cleaning picture also earned Manisha another point. Bigg Boss then instructed the guests not to reveal the winner.

article-image

ELVISH YADAV ON POOJA BHATT

For those unaware, Elvish had previously shared a video on his social media, showcasing his excitement while watching episodes of Bigg Boss. When asked about his feelings upon entering the house, he humorously expressed, "I am already scared; all of them are scary. Do not show me Pooja Bhatt's face. Inki aisi ki taisi kar dunga andar jaane ke baad. No tension."

article-image

