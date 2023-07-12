Youtuber Elvish Yadav To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 As Wildcard? Here's What We Know

Elvish Yadav | Instagram

The controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss OTT', recently returned online with its second season and it is being hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The show has already garnered enough buzz online, and now, looks like some new wildcard contestants are on their way to shake things up.

Recently, Salman Khan had announced that the makers have decided to extend the show by two more weeks, making it more challenging for the inmates.

If latest reports are to be believed, popular Youtuber Elvish Yadav will now be seen entering the house as the first wildcard contestant of the season.

Who is Elvish Shah?

While the makers have not officially confirmed the same, reports claimed that Elvish will soon be entering the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house, with new challenges for the already existing contestants.

Yadav's entry is sure to stir things up and he will be the second Youtuber inside the house, the first one being Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan.

For those unawares, Elvish was all over the news a few months back after unknown persons were seen stealing flower pots from the G20 Summit venue in Gurugram. Several netizens had claimed that the car in which the stolen pots were being dumped belonged to Yadav.

However, the Youtuber had later clarified that the car was not his, and had also threatened to sue anyone who tried to malign his name by spreading false information.

Cyrus Broacha quits Bigg Boss OTT 2

During the very recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was seen coming down heavily on housemates for not performing tasks the way they should and for the incessant fights and bickering.

Later, Cyrus Broacha, who was one of the contestants, was seen leaving the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house midway and makers stated the reason to be a family emergency.

So far, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, Puneet Superstar and Akanksha Puri have also been evicted from the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house.

The latest buzz also claims that actress and social media sensation Aashika Bhatia too might enter the reality show as a wildcard contestant, however, she has not addressed the rumours yet.