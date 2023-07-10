 Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS To Rumours Of Her Participation In Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'It Iritates Me To The Core'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDevoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS To Rumours Of Her Participation In Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'It Iritates Me To The Core'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS To Rumours Of Her Participation In Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'It Iritates Me To The Core'

Devoleena replied to a user who asked her about the speculations around her making a wild card entry on the digital reality show

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image

Popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to rumours of her participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame first appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant but had to exit due to medical reasons. Later, she appeared on the 14th and 15th season of the reality show as a contestant.

On Twitter, Devoleena replied to a user who asked her about the speculations around her making a wild card entry on the digital reality show.

Read Also
Was Salman Khan Smoking A Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2? Viral Photo Raises Eyebrows
article-image

"So u r entering in BbOTT devo? Mat krna Yeh baala season bahut boring haii dekhaa nhi... Maine," a user commented.

Replying to the user, the actress wrote, "No no not at all. Koi sapna bhi dekhe toh bura sapna samajh kar bhul jao. But stop spreading false news yaa." She added, "Seriously. Everytime i see something like this. I am like. Bas karo yaa…it iritates me to the core."

Later, Devoleena posted smileys when one of her fans suggested she could charge Rs 1 crore for her stint on the show.

Devoleena's showbiz journey

On the work front, Devoleena shot to fame with her role of the docile Gopi Bahu in the hit daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. She also essayed a special role in the reboot of the show.

Besides, Devoleena has also appeared in other shows like 'Laal Ishq' and has participated in two seasons of 'Bigg Boss'.

Read Also
Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams troll who labelled her marriage ‘love jihad’, calls her husband...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles Robbed, Thieves Loot $1 Million Cash & Jewellery From LA Home: Report...

Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles Robbed, Thieves Loot $1 Million Cash & Jewellery From LA Home: Report...

Viral! Ranbir Kapoor Dancing To Ban Than Chali Bolo In UNSEEN Video Grabs Eyeballs (WATCH)

Viral! Ranbir Kapoor Dancing To Ban Than Chali Bolo In UNSEEN Video Grabs Eyeballs (WATCH)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS To Rumours Of Her Participation In Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'It Iritates Me...

Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS To Rumours Of Her Participation In Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'It Iritates Me...

7 Reasons Why BTS Is Incomplete Without ARMY

7 Reasons Why BTS Is Incomplete Without ARMY

Huma Qureshi Reveals She Was Paid ₹75,000 For Gangs of Wasseypur: 'I Didn't Know What Was...

Huma Qureshi Reveals She Was Paid ₹75,000 For Gangs of Wasseypur: 'I Didn't Know What Was...