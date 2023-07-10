Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS To Rumours Of Her Participation In Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'It Iritates Me To The Core'

Popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to rumours of her participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame first appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant but had to exit due to medical reasons. Later, she appeared on the 14th and 15th season of the reality show as a contestant.

On Twitter, Devoleena replied to a user who asked her about the speculations around her making a wild card entry on the digital reality show.

Read Also Was Salman Khan Smoking A Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2? Viral Photo Raises Eyebrows

"So u r entering in BbOTT devo? Mat krna Yeh baala season bahut boring haii dekhaa nhi... Maine," a user commented.

Replying to the user, the actress wrote, "No no not at all. Koi sapna bhi dekhe toh bura sapna samajh kar bhul jao. But stop spreading false news yaa." She added, "Seriously. Everytime i see something like this. I am like. Bas karo yaa…it iritates me to the core."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later, Devoleena posted smileys when one of her fans suggested she could charge Rs 1 crore for her stint on the show.

Devoleena's showbiz journey

On the work front, Devoleena shot to fame with her role of the docile Gopi Bahu in the hit daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. She also essayed a special role in the reboot of the show.

Besides, Devoleena has also appeared in other shows like 'Laal Ishq' and has participated in two seasons of 'Bigg Boss'.