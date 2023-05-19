Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams troll who labelled her marriage ‘love jihad’, calls her husband ‘True Indian Muslim’

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has once again shown her mettle on social media as she fearlessly responded to a Twitter troll criticizing her marriage under the pretext of love jihad.

The heated exchange began when Sadhvi Prachi shared pictures from a screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, which triggered a series of comments.

One user tried to take a dig at Devoleena's wedding calling it ‘Love Jihad’, but the resilient actress swiftly shut down the criticism with her sharp reply.

The controversy started when Sadhvi Prachi shared snapshots of the movie's screening, mentioning that it was shown free of cost to daughters in Haridwar.

Seizing the opportunity, the Twitter troll attempted to question Devoleena's marriage, to which she confidently defended her relationship with her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh.

Read Also Devoleena Bhattacharjee supports Adah Sharma as she gets trolled for using her own hashtags:...

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena slams the user who trolled her

Devoleena responded, "Are Khan sahab, mujhe bulaane ki zarurat hi nahi padhi. Main aur mere husband pehle hi jakar dekh agaye The Kerala Story aur bohot hi achchi lagi hum dono ko yeh film. TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya aapne? Mere pati un logon mein se hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat and himmat dono rakhte hain" (Inviting us to film screening wasn’t needed as we had already seen the film and loved it. Ever heard about TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM? My hubby is among them who would never stand against wrong and both of us are similar.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen reveals West Bengal distributors are THREATENED to not screen...

Devoleena's support to Adah Sharma's Film

Undeterred by the online criticism, Devoleena has been actively supporting 'The Kerala Story' and even watched it in theatres with her husband. Taking to Twitter, she shared her thoughts on the movie, reacting to a post about a woman allegedly breaking up with her boyfriend after watching the film.

Devoleena emphasized that her husband, being a Muslim, accompanied her to the movie and appreciated it, neither taking offense nor seeing it as an attack on his religion. She believes that this is how every Indian should approach such matters.

‘The Kerala Story’ has resonated with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who continues to champion the film's message. With her fearless stance against online trolls, she is proving that love and unity transcend social barriers.