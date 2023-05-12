Devoleena Bhattacharjee supports Adah Sharma as she gets trolled for using her own hashtags: 'Bhagwan kitni problem hai in jokers ko'

The Kerala Story, which released recently, is creating waves at the box office, having already amassed over Rs 80 crores in revenue. With a significant influx of viewers from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, the movie's success seems unstoppable.

Amidst the buzz surrounding, film’s lead actress Adah Sharma has been proudly sharing each milestone achieved.

Sharma's exceptional performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan in the film has garnered significant attention, resulting in her current trending status.

However, a social media influencer named Saniya Sayed took a jibe at Sharma, pointing out her use of self-promoting hashtags in her tweets.

This comment did not sit well with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who promptly defended Sharma by highlighting that many individuals employ similar tactics for self-promotion.

Devoleena has also faced extreme criticism in the past

Bhattacharjee herself has not been spared from online trolls. The actress faced criticism after marrying Shahnawaz Shaikh, a fitness entrepreneur from a different faith.

However, she has chosen to embrace her inter-faith marriage, asserting that such unions can thrive without the need for religious conversion. Bhattacharjee has been openly visiting temples since tying the knot, unapologetically advocating for acceptance and unity.

About Adah Sharma & TKS

Adah Sharma gained popularity through her appearances in the Commando film series alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

The cast of The Kerala Story also includes Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. Notably, the movie is not for the faint-hearted, featuring graphic scenes of torture that may be disturbing for some viewers.

Nevertheless, young women from all walks of life, along with families, are flocking to cinemas to experience this intense cinematic offering.

While Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen, the film's leading stars, assert that it tackles religious indoctrination for anti-national purposes, some critics dismiss it as mere propaganda.

In fact, there has been strong opposition to the movie, with the West Bengal government choosing not to allow its screening due to concerns about potential disharmony. On the contrary, Madhya Pradesh has granted the film tax exemption.