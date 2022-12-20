Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shahnawaz Sheikh's FIRST public appearance post wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022

Newlywed Devoleena Bhattacharjee marked her first public appearance with husband Shahnawaz Sheikh post marriage

Photo by Manav Manglani

The couple attended an event in Mumbai on Monday night

Photo by Manav Manglani

The two were all smiles as the paps congratulated them and Devoleena even got into a candid chat with a few

Photo by Manav Manglani

They posed with their friend, screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh

Photo by Manav Manglani

Devoleena looked beautiful in a crimson salwar suit while Shahnawaz looked dapper in a basic white tee and jeans with a blazer

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Devoleena and Shahnawaz got married in an intimate ceremony in Lonavala on December 14

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shahnawaz also happens to be Devoleena's fitness trainer and the two dated for three years before taking the plunge

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Devoleena and Shahnawaz are planning to throw a grand reception for their friends from the industry in the new year

Photo by Manav Manglani

