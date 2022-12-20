Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shahnawaz Sheikh's FIRST public appearance post wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022
Newlywed Devoleena Bhattacharjee marked her first public appearance with husband Shahnawaz Sheikh post marriage
Photo by Manav Manglani
The couple attended an event in Mumbai on Monday night
Photo by Manav Manglani
The two were all smiles as the paps congratulated them and Devoleena even got into a candid chat with a few
Photo by Manav Manglani
They posed with their friend, screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh
Photo by Manav Manglani
Devoleena looked beautiful in a crimson salwar suit while Shahnawaz looked dapper in a basic white tee and jeans with a blazer
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Devoleena and Shahnawaz got married in an intimate ceremony in Lonavala on December 14
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shahnawaz also happens to be Devoleena's fitness trainer and the two dated for three years before taking the plunge
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Devoleena and Shahnawaz are planning to throw a grand reception for their friends from the industry in the new year
Photo by Manav Manglani
