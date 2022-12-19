PHOTOS: 10 celebrity couples and their interfaith relationships

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022
Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh in an intimate ceremony. He is also her gym trainer
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are also one of the hit couples from the industry. The duo met on the sets of Hina's first show and ever since then they are happily dating each other
Bollywood's iconic couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are not just the industry's but everyone's favourite couple. For 31 years, the couple have been married and are blessed with three kids
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married on February 3, 2012. They completed 10 years of their marriage recently and are blessed with two kids
Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been dating each other for a few years. The couple makes sure to surprise their fans with their cute PDA on social media
Shoaib Ibrahim and Deepika Kakar made a lot of headlines for their lavish Nikah in Shoaib's hometown. They both met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and started dating
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made headlines in the Love Jihad row. However, the sizzling pair in the industry often set couple goals with their chemistry
Farhan Akhtar married his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in 2022. The couple hosted a beautiful wedding at Javed Akhtar's Alibaug house
B-Town's hit couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married a year ago in the most lavish way in Rajasthan. This wedding grabbed a lot of headlines as it was one of the secret weddings in the industry
Priyanka Chopra Jonas married her long-time boyfriend Nick Jonas in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The wedding is still everyone's favourite as it was one of the most luxurious marriages in Bollywood
