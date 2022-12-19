Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in Argentina jersey for FIFA World Cup 2022 final

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022
Bollywood filmmaker Luv Ranjan hosted an intimate screening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at his residence on Sunday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Ranjan's residence for the screening
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir and Alia twinned in Argentina jerseys as they were seen exiting the building
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Both of them were all smiles as their team Argentina scored a spectacular win over France in the World Cup final
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Actor Arjun Kapoor was also clicked at Ranjan's residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He was at his casual best as his car followed Alia and Ranbir's outside Ranjan's apartment
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rajkummar Rao also attended the private screening at Luv Ranjan's place
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!