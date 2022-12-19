Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in Argentina jersey for FIFA World Cup 2022 final

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022

Bollywood filmmaker Luv Ranjan hosted an intimate screening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at his residence on Sunday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Ranjan's residence for the screening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir and Alia twinned in Argentina jerseys as they were seen exiting the building

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Both of them were all smiles as their team Argentina scored a spectacular win over France in the World Cup final

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actor Arjun Kapoor was also clicked at Ranjan's residence

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was at his casual best as his car followed Alia and Ranbir's outside Ranjan's apartment

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rajkummar Rao also attended the private screening at Luv Ranjan's place

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Bollywood, TV celebs react to Argentina's win over France
Find out More