FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Bollywood, TV celebs react to Argentina's win over France

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022
As Argentina scored a spectacular victory over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Bollywood and television celebs simply couldn't hold back their emotions. Several stars from the tinsel town took to social media to celebrate the crowning moment of Lionel Messi and his men
Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv....now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!"
Kartik Aaryan, who watched the final live in Qatar, wrote, "What a match !!! Congratulations to the Legend @leomessi"
Sharing a photo from the Qatar stadium, Ranveer Singh gushed, "The greatest World Cup final ever! And I was there"
Bhumi took to her Instagram stories to share an image of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy. "LEGEND," she wrote
"Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!" Anil Kapoor wrote
Karisma Kapoor shared an image of the Argentinian team with the trophy on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Epic Match"
Ananya Panday shared an photo of the victorious team featuring captain Messi holding the trophy. She put a goat emoji along with it, signifying the acronym G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)
"MESSI-ahh!!!! A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star WHAT A FINAL," Randeep Hooda wrote
Sushmita shared a photo of Messi and wrote, "Finally!!!!!What a World Cup Final!!! Congratulations #argentina Proud of you @leomessi WAY TO FINISH!!!"
Preity Zinta tweeted, ""Omg ! What a game! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France!"
"Greatest of Greatest #Messi𓃵," Nakuul Mehta tweeted
Karan Kundrra shared a video on his Instagram stories in which girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and actor Arjun Bijlani were seen shouting and celebrating Argentina's win over France
