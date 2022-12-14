In Pics: Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs at FIFA World Cup 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022

The semi-finale of the FIFA World Cup took place in Qatar recently

Bollywood BFF's Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor enjoyed the game along with Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor

Not just that, the Kapoor and Panday family also cheered for Argentina

Karisma Kapoor also attended the match

Apart from these, Sania Mirza and Bunty Sajdeh also attended the match

Raees actress Mahira Khan also attended the match

Sanjay Kapoor also posted a group picture with his kids and Chunky

Thanks For Reading!

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts toned legs in thigh-high slit outfit
Find out More