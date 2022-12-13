Bhumi Pednekar flaunts toned legs in thigh-high slit outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recently set the internet ablaze with her smoking hot pictures
Bhumi looked absolutely ravishing in her silver sequined slit-cut dress
Keeping her glam look on point, she opted for silver heels with lit eyes and nude glossy lips
Several celebrities including Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi commented on her pictures on Instagram
On the work front, the actress is all set for her upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera which will be premiering on December 16 on Hotstar
