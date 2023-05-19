The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen reveals West Bengal distributors are THREATENED to not screen film (Watch Video)

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen, who is currently in Kolkata, has said that distributors in West Bengal have received several calls to not show the film in the state. This comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed the ban on The Kerala Story in the state.

While addressing media persons in Kolkata on Friday (May 19), Sudipto Sen said that the makers of The Kerala Story are constantly in touch with film distributors in West Bengal.

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, the director is heard saying in Hindi, "We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal, we are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls to not show The Kerala Story."

"Many distributors, cinema hall owners call Vipul (Shah) sir and distributors in Mumbai office and say that they want to screen the film but they often receive calls and are asked to not show the film. I don't know who these people are who keep calling. If I get to know, I will surely share their names with you all. When people call to threaten, they don't reveal their identity," he added.

Check out the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On May 18, producer Vipul Shah requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to watch The Kerala Story with him and he also added that he will also listen to valid criticism.

This comes after Mamata Banerjee-led government had banned the film in West Bengal "to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state".

Meanwhile, the apex court overturned ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal and also reportedly asked The Kerala Story producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.

On May 12, the SC had issued notice to West Bengal on a petition filed by the makers of The Kerala Story challenging the decision of the Mamata Banerjee-led government to ban the film in the state.

"If the film can run in other parts of the country, why should the State of West Bengal ban the film? If the public does not think that the film is not worth seeing, they will not see it. It is running in other parts of the country which have similar demographic profile as West Bengal. Why should you not allow a film to run?" SC had asked.

The Kerala Story Controversy

The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forcefully tricked through love jihad, impregnated, and trafficked to Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.

The film has found itself at the centre of controversies ever since its trailer was released and several political leaders have accused the film of being aimed at spreading hate in the country.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. It has already crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.