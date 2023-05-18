'If 15 people rape you for a month, how will you give proof?': The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma makes a strong statement

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, who shot to fame after playing the lead in the controversial film 'The Kerala Story', gave out a strongly-worded statement at a recent press conference. Adah gave it back to those questioning the authenticity of the claims that the film has made about women from Kerala being tricked into joining the ISIS.

'The Kerala Story' has been mired in controversies ever since the makers dropped the film's trailer and post its theatrical release too, political leaders condemned it and called for its ban.

Questions were also raised on how the makers had earlier claimed that the film was the story of 32,000 women and later changed it to three.

Adah Sharma's shocking statements

The makers of 'The Kerala Story' organised a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and along with the cast and makers, also present were 26 victims of religious conversions.

During the interaction, Adah opened up on people seeking proof of the number of women who have fallen prey to the scheme, and asked how will a woman, who has been raped multiple times in a year, provide the proof.

She said that before the shooting for 'The Kerala Story' began, director Sudipto Sen showed her clips of women and kids being stuffed into tankers. "They are on road for 16 hours like that, they can't go to the washroom, they can't eat food. They are dumped on each other, there is no oxygen to breathe. Now the girls who are going in this tanker have no written records of them," she said.

She went on to say that those who survive the journey in the tanker and come out healthy are taken in the ISIS camps as sex slaves, while others are abandoned to die.

She also cited a scene from 'The Kerala Story' in which a character named Nimah tries to register a case that she was raped by 15-20 people every day and they ask her for proof. "If 15 people have raped you continuously for a month, how will you give the proof? Shalini (Adah's character) was betrayed in love, so how to register a case of being betrayed in love? So, is that not counted? Is rape not counted?" she questioned.

The Kerala Story controversy

'The Kerala Story' has so far earned a whopping Rs 164.59 crore at the box office and the film is showing no signs of slowing down.

It is said to be based on the real stories of three women who were tricked and converted to Islam and then trafficked to ISIS countries. Along with Adah, it also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani in key roles.

The film has resulted into a massive political upheaval in the country, with one section seeking a total ban on the film and accusing it of spreading hatred against Muslims.

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments have declared it tax-free.