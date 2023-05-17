Mumbai: Producers and director of 'The Kerala Story' present victims of Islamic radicalisation in press conference | VARINDER CHAWLA

Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen, producer and director respectively of the blockbuster movie "The Kerala Story," showcased 26 victims of Islamic radicalisation in a press conference held on Wednesday. These women were specially brought from Kochi to Rang Sharda Hall in Bandra, where they were presented before the media. Shruti, one of the women associated with Aarsha Vidya Samajam, revealed that their organization has successfully reintegrated over 7,000 women back into the Hindu faith in Kerala. In response to criticism regarding the claim of 32,000 non-Muslim women being converted to Islam, Shah stated that more details are surfacing following the movie's release.

Press conference an effort to substantiate claim: Shah

"This press conference marks the beginning of an effort to substantiate the claim of large-scale conversions of women to Islam, not just in Kerala but across the nation," Shah stated. He also announced a donation of Rs 51 lakhs to the Samajam to support their "Protect Our Daughters" campaign. Shah urged every Indian to watch "The Kerala Story" with their families, emphasizing that the film isn't solely about three girls who were converted and radicalised but also sheds light on the fate of thousands of other women across India.

Film not targeting Islam, but made to address terrorism

Director Sen clarified that the film wasn't targeted at Islam but aimed to address the threat of terrorism, which poses a significant danger to the nation. Shruti, a victim of Islamic conversion herself, emphasized that love jihad is a harsh reality that cannot be ignored. She stated that their organization frequently encounters unsuspecting women who are manipulated and compelled to adopt an "anti-humanistic" ideology. Out of the 7,000 women reconverted to Hinduism, 25 have dedicated their lives to preventing other women from falling into the trap of love jihad.

Sen explained that "The Kerala Story" isn't confined to Hindus, Muslims, or Christians but represents the struggles of numerous girls who are enticed and brainwashed. Some of the women present on the stage had their faces covered to protect their identities.