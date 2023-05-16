Viral Video: Medical student injured in fight over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

Viral Video-The Kerala story | Twitter

Jammu: A medical student suffered head injuries in a scuffle between two groups over 'The Kerala story' movie at a hostel here, sparking protests in Government Medical College (GMC) with participants demanding an inquiry and appropriate action against culprits.

A video is doing rounds on the micro blogging site twitter.

A twitter user @Indian__doctor says, "A group of students were hurt in a scuffle that broke out between a group at Government Medical College in #Jammu allegedly over the movie #TheKeralaStory The incident took place today (Monday) morning at hostel, when some students were hit by rods by another group."

Another tweet by @Mohd_B_A has accused a particular community for the assault on the student.

The scufffle began when a student uploaded scenes from the movie, "The Kerala Story" on a WhatsApp group late Sunday evening with comments saying it was “worth watching”. Meanwhile some students in the group reacted to it saying that they do not agree, according to the students.

According to the protesting students, the person who had objected to the sharing of the link, was later confronted and assaulted inside the hostel, leading to a scuffle as more and more students along with some outsiders joined the ruckus.

The students also alleged that members of a right-wing group were brought into the hostel from outside, who shouted religious slogans and attacked one of the students with a sharp-edged object, injuring him in the head. Two more students also sustained injuries in the assault.

The Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said that the police have taken cognisance of the “scuffle between some students and outsiders” in the GMC Hostel here. The investigations are in progress, he added.