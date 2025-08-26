 ICSI CS December Exam 2025 Registration Opens Today At smash.icsi.edu; Check Registration Details, Dates, Fees And Eligibility Here
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registration for the CS December Exam 2025 from August 26 to September 25. Candidates can apply online at smash.icsi.edu.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
ICSI CS December Exam 2025: The ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration period will open today, August 26, 2025, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Those who wish to apply for the December session exam can do so directly via smash.icsi.edu, the official ICSI website.

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Important dates

Registration Start Date: August 26, 2025

Last Date to Apply: September 25, 2025

Late Fee Application Window: September 26 – October 10, 2025

Exam Dates: December 22 – December 29, 2025

Exam time: 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Eligibility criteria

Executive Programme:

Completion of ODOP (for students registered between June 1, 2019 and January 31, 2025) or

Completion of TDOP (for students registered after February 1, 2025).

Must also complete the online pre-exam test.

Professional Programme:

Completion of the online pre-exam test.

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Application fees

Executive Programme: ₹1500 per group

Professional Programme: ₹1800 per group

Late Fee: ₹250 (for exam form submission, change of centre/group/medium/optional subject, or addition of group)

Mode of Payment: Online only

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply online.

Step 1: Go to smash.icsi.edu, the official ICSI website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the registration link for the ICSI CS December Exam 2025.

Step 3: Candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After finishing, sign in to the account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the official ICSI website for additional relevant information.

