Was Salman Khan Smoking A Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2? Viral Photo Raises Eyebrows

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to hosting duties with the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. He is seen appearing on the show ever weekend to school the contestants, and this weekend was no different. However, a picture of Salman holding a cigarette while interacting with the contestants has now gone viral on the internet.

Salman graced the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' stage once again on Saturday, and as the episode proceeded, the host was seen coming down heavily on some housemates.

But as the episode ended, it was not his remarks or the contestants, but a cigarette in his hand which sparked a debate online.

Did Salman Khan carry a cigarette on BB OTT 2 stage?

A photo of Salman is now pasted all over the internet in which the host can be seen speaking to the contestants through the big screen. The actor wire a white and blue fading checkered shirt with jeans and his trademark firoza bracelet.

But in his left hand, eagle-eyed fans spotted a cigarette, and while he was not shown smoking it on camera during the nearly 2-hour long Weekend Ka Vaar episode, netizens were left scratching their heads over the entire incident.

As soon as the photo went viral, some questioned how the actor was allowed to smoke on camera, while others debated that since the show was not airing on television, but rather on an OTT platform, it was not against the rules.

However, some also mentioned how a week ago, Salman was seen lecturing contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid about 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' being a family show and about India's culture and values, and a week later, he himself did not shy away from carrying a cigarette on camera.

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited 'Tiger 3', which marks the third film in the blockbuster franchise, the first two being 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Besides, Salman also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline, along with his reunion with Sooraj Barjatya for 'Prem Ki Shaadi'.

If reports are to be believed, Salman will also be seen locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan in the ultimate showdown on the silver screens with 'Tiger vs Pathaan'.