Akanksha Puri Slams BB OTT 2 Makers: 'They're Using The Kiss Video & Making Reels For Promotion'

The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' has returned with its second season, and it has not even been a month since its inception but it is already in news for all wrong reasons. Hosted by Salman Khan this time, the show recently witnessed one of the most surprising incidents in the history of 'Bigg Boss' when contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid locked lips in front of the hundreds of cameras inside the house.

However, the entire incident did not sit well with host Salman Khan, who was seen blasting Akanksha and Jad for the same. Not just that, but he even went on to apologise to the audience of the show himself for the kiss incident.

Akanksha was later evicted from the house as she received the least number of votes.

Akanksha Puri slams makers

Akanksha, who is not outside the house, seems to be unhappy with how the entire kiss incident was treated by the makers and the host.

Amid the raging debate of whether it was the right thing to do or not, the actress stated that if it was so wrong then the makers had the liberty to cut that scene off from the telecast.

While giving an explanation to Salman, Akanksha had said that she is an actress first and she has no qualms to kiss on screen, but the superstar had criticised her and had asked her to not "use the actress card".

Post her eviction, Akanksha told an entertainment portal that if the incident was so wrong and bad that the host had to apologise, then why was it used for making promotional clips.

"I’ve done such scenes for a project for Jio itself. If it was against our culture, Bigg Boss would have stopped us right there. They’re cutting promotional videos from the kiss and promoting them on their page and making reels out of that clip," she said.

Jad didn't consider it a task: Akanksha

Akanksha went on to say that Jad was so deeply involved in the kiss that he did not even consider it to be a task. "He told Salman sir that he enjoyed it and apart from it being a task, it was felt personal to him," she shared.

The actress mentioned that she would have kissed anyone to win the challenge, even if it was Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdeva, or any other contestant.

She also said that her parents are cool about the entire incident. "When I perform such scenes in my web shows, I don’t go and ask my mom for her permission. I’m a matured individual. This is my work," she asserted.