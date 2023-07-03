Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 2 Highlights: Akankska Puri Gets Evicted After Jad Hadid Kiss Controversy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 2, 2023 (Day 15) episode starts with Host Salman Khan telling the audience that contestants were assigned a task to write complaints, while also interacting with the housemates.

The addressed complaint task turned out to be about undisclosed issues between them, due to which Salman called them 'hypocrites'.

Avinash Sachdev's Complaint

Salman Khan asks Avinash to reveal his complaint about Pooja Bhatt. Avinash expresses his belief that Pooja shows bias when it comes to the gender and age gap.

Salman then suggests Avinash should have discussed this with Pooja directly, while Pooja tries to intervene.

Special Room For Viewers

Salman, taken aback by Pooja's way of addressing him, reminds her that they share a different relationship since childhood.

Moving on, Salman announces a surprise for Avinash, as two men break a mirror, unveiling a hidden room for Avinash to sit in. Salman mentions opening a special room for viewers.

The Witness Box

Salman instructs the housemates to uncover the witness box and calls Falaq Naaz to the stand.

He addresses Falaq's reputation as a "Copy-Paste" contestant, pointing out that Falaq often echoes Pooja's opinions. Pooja is then called to the witness box, and Manisha Rani explains why some housemates fear Pooja.

Pooja's Brave Stance

Salman commends Pooja's courage and questions her motives for being on the show.

Pooja expresses her desire to learn and share her experiences. Salman acknowledges accusations of playing the "old card" and praises Pooja for fearlessly expressing her opinions.

Abhishek's Perspective

Abhishek takes the stand and defends his respect for women, while criticizing Pooja for judging him based on his incident with Bebika Dhurve.

Salman agrees with Bebika's lack of communication skills and advises her to learn from it. He applauds Abhishek for consistently standing up for his beliefs.

Double Standards & Transparency

Salman discusses accusations against Abhishek for allegedly stealing the captaincy from Jad Hadid. Abhishek clarifies his desire to be captain from the beginning but refrained due to comments about his upbringing.

On being asked, contestants agree with the fact that they would have also accepted the opportunity Abhi received if it was them.

Salman reprimands the housemates for biased behaviour and warned the contestants to keep transparency throughout the remaining 4 weeks of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Salman's Warning - Resolving Differences

Before bidding farewell, Salman Khan expresses his displeasure to Bebika about her communication style, while she defends herself, stating it's not just her.

Emotional Moments & Apologies

Jiya Shankar admits feeling foolish for initiating contact, and Falaq and Abhi reconcile their differences. Jad apologizes to Abhi by getting down on his knees, and Manisha praises Abhi while he shares his yearning for his parents.

Guest Appearances & Games

Salman welcomes the cast of Carry On Jatta 3, Sonam Bajwa, and Gippy Grewal, who entertain the audience by portraying how they would be as contestants on Bigg Boss Punjabi.

Comedian Krushna adds to the fun by impersonating Anil Kapoor and jokingly seeks guidance from Salman.

Salman introduces a task where the housemates have to choose items to gift to each other.

Examples include Pooja giving devil's horns to Akanksha- ‘The bitching bua’, Jiya giving rotten fruit to Bebika - ‘Khadus Chachi’, and Akanksha presenting headphones to Bebika.

BBVerse & Elimination Update

Salman bids farewell to the guests and announces the upcoming elimination. Akanksha, Jiya, and Abhi are sent to the BBVerse, while the remaining housemates are informed that the outcome of their time there will impact everyone.

Contestants Face Tough Decision

Host Salman Khan asks the nominated contestants to quickly decide who will leave, warning that the longer they take, the more items will be taken away from inside the house.

Indecision & Elimination

Despite discussions, Akanksha and Abhi fail to reach a decision, causing Salman to stop the timer. He declares that they cannot come to a resolution.

Akanksha Puri Eliminated

Salman announces that Abhi is safe and instructs him to return to the house. Akanksha and Jiya stand anxiously. Eventually, Salman reveals that Akanksha has been eliminated.

Conversations & Comfort

Inside the house, Jiya confides in Avi, who explains that he didn't want to impose his opinions on her. Meanwhile, Bebika informs Falaq about Jad's career being jeopardized in Dubai, leading Falaq to end their bond.

Read Also Abdu Rozik Enters Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check Photos

Manisha-Bebika Fight

Manisha and Bebika engage in a heated argument, prompting Abdu Rozik to intervene and take Manisha away.

Attempts Of Resolution

Bebika approaches Abhi to address their issues and work towards resolving them.

During the night, Manisha sheds tears, reminiscing about her past memories with Bebika. Abdu provides her comfort & support.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 2, 2023 (Day 15) episode ends