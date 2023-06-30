Bigg Boss OTT 2: VJ Andy On Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid’s KISS: ‘Dare Aisa Ki Ulti Aa Jaye’

Bigg Boss OTT 2, contestant Akanksha Puri recently found herself at the center of attention after being tasked with a rather unconventional challenge.

The task, assigned by fellow housemate Avinash Sachdev, involved Puri sharing a passionate kiss with contestant Jad Hadid, leading to a mixed reaction among viewers and social media users.

AKANKSHA PURI-JAD HADID'S CONTROVERSIAL KISS

The Bigg Boss house has been divided into two teams, Team A and Team B, as they battle it out to secure their safety from eliminations and claim the coveted title of house captain.

However, the recent task pushed the boundaries of what contestants were willing to do to secure their positions.

During the task, Puri and Hadid, seemingly caught in the heat of the moment, engaged in a steamy lip-lock that lasted for a surprising 30 seconds.

While the kiss was a part of the assigned task, it garnered an unexpected response from netizens and viewers alike, who took to social media platforms to express their varied opinions.

VJ ANDY'S REACTION TO THE INCIDENT

One ardent Bigg Boss fan, Andy Kumar aka VJ Andy, who has been closely following the show's every season, voiced his thoughts on Twitter regarding the controversial kiss.

In a tweet that gained significant attention, Kumar wrote, "Wah! Kis Kis ko KISS karoon! Dare Ho Toh Aisa Ki Chaar Log Ko Ulti Aaye! Chalo Ratings Up Hoti Hain Ya Drop, Let's See! Elimination Se Bachne Ke Liye Kuch Bhi?" Translation - Wow! Whom should I kiss? I dare anyone to feel nauseous! Let's see if the ratings go up or drop. Anything to avoid elimination, right?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Andy Kumar's tweet reflects the curiosity and anticipation shared by numerous fans, as they ponder the impact of such bold acts on the show's ratings and overall dynamics within the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to captivate audiences with its unpredictable twists and turns. As the competition intensifies, viewers can expect more surprising challenges and moments that will undoubtedly keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Only time will tell how the controversial kiss and other noteworthy incidents inside the Bigg Boss house will shape the fate of the contestants and their journey in this season's gripping reality saga