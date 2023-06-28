Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve Calls Jiya Shankar B**** During Their Nasty Argument After Ration Task | JioCinema

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is witnessing high-voltage drama since it’s premiere and the latest episode is no different. Recently, the atmosphere inside the house became chaotic after Bigg Boss assigned ration task dividing the housemates into two teams.

While both the teams gave their best efforts, Team White containing Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui won the task. While we witnessed multiple clashes amid the task, it was Jiya and Bebika’s argument that grabbed eye balls. Scroll down to know more.

BEBIKA DHURVE CALLS JIYA SHANKAR B****

While the opposite team kept showing their disappointment on Aaliya Siddiqui being biased during the task which made them lose, Jiya-Bebika suddenly indulged into an argument after the task finished.

During their verbal fight, Bebika Dhurve called Jiya Shankar ‘B****’, who gave it back by calling her an a**hole. Before their argument could turn intense, Pooja Bhatt quickly intervened to calm them down.

POOJA BHATT CALMS THEM DOWN

Pooja, who was sitting there asks Jiya to mind her language. To this, Akanksha Puri and others tell that Bebika was the one to abuse first. Pooja then asks both the parties to calm down and not use such language.

Let us tell you, Pooa was disgusted with Aaliya Siddiqui in the recent episode and kept criticising her for being unfair during the task. She even refused to eat dal made by Aaliy Siddiqui.

Bigg Boss OTT airs Live on Jio Cinema at 9 pm everyday.