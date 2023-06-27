Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Gets Eliminated In Shocking Mid-Week Eviction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya got eliminated from Salman Khan's digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 in shocking mid-week eviction. After Puneet Sharma and Palak Purswani, Aaliya has become the third contestant to get evicted from this season.

Jiya Shankar and Aaliya were given 15 minutes to get ready with their bags and Bigg Boss announced their fate after an audience poll.

It may be mentioned that host Salman Khan schooled Aaliya during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for talking about her marital issues with Nawazuddin and telling her 'version' to the other contestants repeatedly. Salman also barred her from talking about her personal life.

Read Also Things You Must Know About Bigg Boss OTT 2's Aaliya Siddiqui

Salman told Aaliya, "Please listen carefully, we have no interest in knowing about your personal life. If you think that coming to this show you will speak about your personal life then that is not happening. You have spoken a lot about it inside and outside the house. You have caught hold of everyone and shared your version that you are seen and heard. But let me clear it to you that is not going to happen."

Salman further said that her personal issues regarding her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and all the relatives, won't be allowed inside the house.

The contestants who are left inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house now are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve and Akanksha Puri.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya's ugly fight

Nawazuddin and Aaliya are embroiled in a divorce battle. They got married in 2009, however, in 2021, the latter sent him a divorce notice filed on the grounds of torture and domestic violence.

In January 2022, she lodged a complaint against Nawazuddin's mother after the latter filed an FIR against the former for trespassing and forcefully staying at the actor's home. She had also filed a rape complaint against Nawazuddin.