 Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Slams Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya For Talking About Her Marital Issues
Nawazuddin and Aaliya are embroiled in a divorce battle

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, host Salman Khan schooled his Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya, who is one of the contestants in the digital reality show.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman lashed out at Aaliya for talking about her marital issues with Nawazuddin and telling her 'version' to the other contestants. He also barred her from talking about her personal life.

Salman told Aaliya, "Please listen carefully, we have no interest in knowing about your personal life. If you think that coming to this show you will speak about your personal life then that is not happening. You have spoken a lot about it inside and outside the house. You have caught hold of everyone and shared your version that you are seen and heard. But let me clear it to you that is not going to happen."

Salman further said that her personal issues regarding her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and all the relatives, won't be allowed inside the house.

article-image

Nawazuddin and Aaliya's ugly fight

Nawazuddin and Aaliya are embroiled in a divorce battle. They got married in 2009, however, in 2021, the latter sent him a divorce notice filed on the grounds of torture and domestic violence.

In January 2022, she lodged a complaint against Nawazuddin's mother after the latter filed an FIR against the former for trespassing and forcefully staying at the actor's home. She also filed a rape complaint against Nawazuddin recently.

article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

