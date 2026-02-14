'Unhone Meri Picture...': Sunny Deol Reveals If He Got Royalty From Dhurandhar Makers For Using Titles 'Ghayal' & 'Ghatak' In Ranveer Singh Starrer - Watch Video

Sunny Deol On Ghayal & Ghatak Used In Dhurandhar Dialogue | Instagram / YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, took the box office by storm and became the highest-grossing Hindi film to date. In the movie, many dialogues grabbed our attention, but one dialogue that had become the talk of the town was, 'Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon'. Ghayal and Ghatak are the titles of Sunny Deol's movies, and recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about his films' titles being used in the Dhurandhar dialogue.

While talking to ANI, when Sunny was asked if he got any royalty from the makers of Dhurandhar for using his movies' titles in the dialogue, the actor smiled and said, "Nai, hamare jo director hai, he is a great fan. Unhone meri picture dekhi hai aur unhone Ghayal, Ghatak, yeh sab filmein dekhi hai toh. So, I think just for respect, maybe he used the dialogue. I mean, they have used the title, which is very sweet." Watch the video below...

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Sunny Deol speaks on the dialogue, 'Ghayal hoon, isiliye ghatak hoon' in the movie Dhurandhar. pic.twitter.com/IFUII7mO3P — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently riding high on the success of Border 2. The film has collected Rs. 318.55 crore at the box office till now, and it is still running in the theatres.

Sunny Deol Upcoming Movies

Sunny has many interesting films lined up like Gabru, Lahore 1947, Ikka (Netflix release), and Ramayana. Lahore 1947 is slated to release on August 14, 2025, during the Independence Day weekend. Meanwhile, Ramayana Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali this year. The actor plays the role of Hanuman in it.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, the moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2. The film is slated to release on March 19, 2026, during the Eid weekend. The first teaser of the movie received a mixed response, as it was similar to what was shown at the climax of Dhurandhar part 1. However, everyone is now eagerly waiting for other promotional assets of the film.