Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Takes A Low Start, Collects ₹55 Lakh

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection

Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, clashed at the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial has received majorly positive reviews, but it has failed to take a good opening.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, Tu Yaa Main has collected approximately Rs. 55 lakh, which is surely a disappointing amount. An opening of around Rs. 1 crore or more would have been better.

The collection is a bit better than Shanaya's debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which had collected Rs. 30 lakh on day one.

Tu Yaa Main Budget

While the makers have not yet revealed the official budget of the film, according to reports, Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. So, the movie needs to show a huge jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount by the end of its first weekend.

With Valentine's Day on Saturday, we can expect the movie to show good growth on its second day. So, let's wait and watch.

Tu Yaa Main Vs O'Romeo

On day one, clearly Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo has won the box office clash by collecting a much larger amount than Tu Yaa Main. The Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial minted around Rs. 8.25 crore.

Tu Yaa Main Review

Tu Yaa Main has received positive response from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"