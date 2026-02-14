Madhubala Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About 'Venus Of Indian Cinema'

By: Sunanda Singh | February 14, 2026
Legendary actress Madhubala was born on February 14, 1933, in Delhi. She passed away on 23 February, 1969. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the "Venus of Indian Cinema."
Madhubala was born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi on February 14, 1933, in Delhi and she had 11 siblings in total.
Madhubala marked her acting debut as a child artist in Basant when she was just 9 years old. She was credited as 'Baby Mumtaz' in the film.
She gained immense fame after starring in the 1949 film Mahal, which became a major hit.
Often called the “Venus of Indian Cinema,” she was admired for her beauty and expressive acting.
Madhubala was a part of the first ever 'Adult' film of Bollywood -- 'Hanste Aansoo.'
Madhubala breathed her last on February 23, 1969, at the young age of 36 after being diagnosed with a hole in her heart.
