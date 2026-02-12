 'Papa Ki Blessings Hai': Sunny Deol Remembers Dharmendra As He Opens Up About His Back-To-Back Hits, Border 2 Success
At the success press conference of Border 2 on Thursday, Sunny Deol reflected on his recent winning streak. After the massive blockbuster success of Gadar 2, followed by the steady performance of Jaat, Sunny has once again struck gold with Border 2, which is witnessing strong collections at the box office

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sunny Deol, who is enjoying back-to-back successes of his films since the last couple of years, credited his father, late veteran actor Dharmendra. He said that his blessings have helped him continue his box office resurgence with Border 2, adding yet another success to what many are calling his second innings in Bollywood.

At the success press conference of Border 2 on Thursday (February 12), the actor reflected on his recent winning streak. After the massive blockbuster success of Gadar 2, followed by the steady performance of Jaat, Sunny has once again struck gold with Border 2, which is witnessing strong collections at the box office.

article-image

When a reporter described his comeback as “Sunny Deol 2.0” and praised his return to the limelight, the actor responded with humility and wit. “Itne saal pata nahi kahan chupa hua tha. It's really sweet. I just want to say this to everyone -- work hard, love your profession, don't get disheartened and time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it,” he said.

Sunny stated that his journey has always been rooted in perseverance and faith. Speaking emotionally about his father, he acknowledged the role of blessings in his success. “Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai...The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love,” he added.

For Sunny, this phase appears to be more than just a professional high - it is also a tribute to the legacy of Dharmendra. The Deol family name has long been associated with powerful performances and patriotic dramas, and Border 2 once again places Sunny in uniform, a space that has historically resonated with audiences.

article-image

Released in theatres on January 23, Border 2 draws inspiration from the 1971 India-Pakistan War and depicts the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force as a united force. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

